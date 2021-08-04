Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal to bring back curbs as Covid-19 cases on the rise
chandigarh news

Himachal to bring back curbs as Covid-19 cases on the rise

Monitoring situation till August 10 and if coronavirus infections continue to rise, entry into state will be allowed only on the production of RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate
By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Tourist towns of Shimla (in photo) and Dharamshala were packed to capacity in July when visitors made a beeline to beat the heat in the plains. Many were seen without masks and ignoring social distancing. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh has seen a spike in Covid-19 infections over the past week, prompting chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to bring back curbs, particularly for visitors, if the situation doesn’t improve.

The state government has decided to monitor the situation till August 10 and if infections continue to rise, entry into the state will be allowed only on the production of RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate.

Also read: India has administered at least 480 million Covid vaccines till now

The government may also cap the number of those attending social gatherings and public events besides imposing restrictions on crowded places.

“The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases has again raised concerns. In view of the situation, it has been decided to re-impose restrictions,” the chief minister said.

He said if the situation worsens, people from other states will be allowed entry only with an RT-PCR negative report. “If someone has got both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the RT-PCR report will not be required. The person can enter after showing his vaccination certificate,” he said, adding that people should stay alert and follow Covid-19 norms strictly.

Himachal Pradesh has 1,414 active cases at present with the highest number of 318 cases being reported from Mandi district, while Sirmaur has the lowest number of 12 active cases.

Coronavirus active cases in Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts have also crossed the 200-mark. A total of 3,507 people have died due to the contagion in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Badminton gold medal winner Viktor Axelsen exchanges shirt with opponent

Video showing a queen bee laying an egg wows people. Watch viral clip

Mumbai Police uses Khali’s video involving a helmet to convey this message

This stop motion video of a 'pizza' being made with wool is incredible. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP