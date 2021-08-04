Himachal to bring back curbs as Covid-19 cases on the rise

Himachal Pradesh has seen a spike in Covid-19 infections over the past week, prompting chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to bring back curbs, particularly for visitors, if the situation doesn’t improve.

The state government has decided to monitor the situation till August 10 and if infections continue to rise, entry into the state will be allowed only on the production of RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate.

The government may also cap the number of those attending social gatherings and public events besides imposing restrictions on crowded places.

“The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases has again raised concerns. In view of the situation, it has been decided to re-impose restrictions,” the chief minister said.

He said if the situation worsens, people from other states will be allowed entry only with an RT-PCR negative report. “If someone has got both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the RT-PCR report will not be required. The person can enter after showing his vaccination certificate,” he said, adding that people should stay alert and follow Covid-19 norms strictly.

Himachal Pradesh has 1,414 active cases at present with the highest number of 318 cases being reported from Mandi district, while Sirmaur has the lowest number of 12 active cases.

Coronavirus active cases in Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts have also crossed the 200-mark. A total of 3,507 people have died due to the contagion in the state.