Himachal to import 8-lakh trout ova from Denmark to boost production

Himachal Pradesh fisheries department will be importing around eight lakh genetically modified species of salmo trutta fario (brown trout) and oncorhynchus mykiss (rainbow trout) eyed ova from Denmark during current financial year to replenish the old trout bloodstock in its farms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department would import five lakh rainbow trout and three lakh brown trout ova, said fisheries minister Virender Kanwar.

The import will also help the state to meet its target of about 1,200-tonne trout production in the next five years – from 700 tonnes it produces today, added the minister.

He said the state government had imported 18 lakh genetically modified eyed ova from Denmark in years 2018-19 to 2020-21 to boost fish production in the state in order to meet growing demands in the market.

The state government imported 10 lakh rainbow trout eyed ova in 2019-2020 while five lakh rainbow trout and three lakh brown trout eyed ova were imported from Denmark during 2020-2021.

The genetically modified imported eye ova seed is being reared at trout farms in Hamni and Batahar, (Kullu), Barot (Mandi), Thalla (Chamba), Dhamwari (Shimla) and Sangla (Kinnaur) in the state. These imported eyed ova are reared up to fingerling stage at farms and then distributed to trout growers. Some stock is kept in departmental trout farms to prepare brooders for breeding purpose, said Kanwar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the import, he said, the fisheries department has been successful in raising table size trout fish in cages at Koldam (Bilaspur) in just eight months, which under conventional system takes at least one year.

“The department has been successful in rearing trout fish in cages in Govind Sagar dam for the first time in 2018-19 and has reared around eight tonnes trout fish valuing around ₹72 lakh in cages in Govind Sagar during the year 2021-22,” said the minister.

He said the HP government is also investing funds to develop fisheries infrastructure in the state, under which the department has spent around ₹ 90 crore from 2017-18 up to 2020-21 on construction of hatchery, pond development and trout units. So far, a total of 32 hatcheries are functional in the state and five more are being setup, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fisheries department is also creating awareness in the state and helping youth know the benefits of trout fish farming. Besides, it will also provide marketing support to the aspiring entrepreneurs besides seeds and feed on subsidy to run fish rearing ventures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON