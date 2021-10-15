Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal tunnel accident: Truck driver killed, 15 bus passengers injured
chandigarh news

Himachal tunnel accident: Truck driver killed, 15 bus passengers injured

Police say accident, which occurred due to overspeeding, caused traffic jam for more than two hours on Chandigarh-Manali highway
The accident site in the Aut tunnel on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway on Thursday night. The mishap led to a traffic jam for more than two hours. (ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:22 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The driver of a truck was killed and 15 passengers of a Punjab Roadways bus going from Yamunanagar to Manali were injured when the vehicles collided inside the 4-km tunnel at Aut on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway on Thursday night, police said.

Also read: bBody with severed hand found hanging at farmer protest site at Singhu border

The accident disrupted traffic on the route, leading to a jam that lasted for more than two hours.

Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said on Friday that preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were speeding inside the tunnel. The police reached the spot and took the injured to Nagawain Civil Hospital. After first aid, 12 passengers were referred to a Kullu hospital.

The police said the truck driver, Ganesh Kushwah of Sherdih village in Jhansi, was going from Manali to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

In another accident at Shilaru in Theog tehsil, four tourists from Delhi were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lahore-based writer Nain Sukh wins Dhahan Prize for best Punjabi fiction

Ambala: Public health dept serves household notices after MC chief flags fewer sewage connections

PU engineering admissions: Last date extended to October 20

GMSH OPD registration at nine more sampark centres from October 18
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP