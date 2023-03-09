Himachal man drugged at Chandigarh bus stand; wallet, cash stolen

An unidentified man stole a 69-year-old man’s wallet and ₹3,500 cash after drugging him at the Sector-43 ISBT, police said on Thursday.

An unidentified man stole a 69-year-old man’s wallet and ₹ 3,500 cash after drugging him at the Sector-43 ISBT, Chandigarh, police said on Thursday. The victim is a native of Himachal Pradesh. (Representational image)

The victim, Vijay Singh Rana, 69, a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that he had retired from the navy. He had visited Chandigarh for a court hearing and had planned to return to Kangra on March 4.

While waiting for his bus around 5 pm on March 4, he was sitting on a bench at the Sector-43 ISBT. There, a man sitting next to him identified himself as a doctor. Informing him that he was anaemic, he offered him some medicine to address the haemoglobin deficiency, Rana said.

But after having the medicine, he lost consciousness and found himself at a private hospital in Sector 70, Mohali, after waking up on March 6. On checking, he found his wallet and ₹3,500 missing.

On his complaint, police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station, and launched a probe. Police have asked residents to be wary of accepting any drinks or eatables from strangers.