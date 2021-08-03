Himachal’s Covid positivity rate rises to 1.3% in a week

The Covid-19 positivity rate rose by 0.5% in Himachal Pradesh over the past week as the hill state sees a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.3% in the July 26 to August 1 week, according to the state health department. The positivity rate was 0.8% during the week before that.

Also read: In pics: Visitors flout Covid-19 norms at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

A spokesperson for the Himachal Pradesh National Health Mission said that the state saw a 64% increase in fresh infections last week as compared to the July 19-25 week.

Last week, 86,548 samples were tested for Covid-19 out of which 1,100 turned out positive as compared to 670 positive out of 85,068 samples in the penultimate week of July.

Himachal Pradesh’s total case tally stands at 2,06,369.

Mandi registers highest positivity rate of 4.2%

Mandi district is emerging as a hotspot as it registered the highest positivity rate of 4.2% with a total of 276 positive cases out of a total of 6,543 tested samples.

Kullu is second in the tally with a positivity rate of 2.4%. A total of 4,009 tests were done in the district of which 97 turned out positive.

Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti were third with a positivity rate of 2.2%. A total of 10,151 samples were tested in Chamba of which 226 were found positive, second in terms of absolute numbers.

Comparatively, the number of tests conducted in Lahaul-Spiti was significantly low. Of the 499 samples tested, 11 turned out positive in the tribal district, which has the lowest number of tests and fresh infections.

It was followed by Chamba where 8,701 samples were sent for testing and 175 were found positive with a positivity rate of 2%.

Shimla recorded a positivity rate of 1.6% and Kangra 1.1%. In the remaining five districts, the positivity rate is below 1%.

Sirmaur logged the lowest positivity rate of 0.2% with 12 people found positive out of the 7,931 tested.

Active cases also on the rise

Seven people died of the contagion during the week and the case fatality ratio was 0.6%. In the preceding week also, seven people died and the case fatality ratio (CFR) was 1%.

The increasing number of new infections has led to a rise in active cases. The active cases have gone up to 1,304 as on August 2. Mandi has the highest 294 active cases followed by 263 in Chamba, 205 in Kangra and 194 in Shimla.

In the remaining eight districts, the active cases are below 100.