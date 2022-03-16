Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal’s first woman IPS officer promoted as ADGP
chandigarh news

Himachal’s first woman IPS officer promoted as ADGP

Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer, is on central deputation as the head of the Border Security Force’s intelligence directorate and joint secretary of NATGRID
Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996-batch Indian Police Service officer, has become the first woman in Himachal Pradesh to be promoted to the rank of additional director general of police. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 05:27 PM IST
ByGaurav Bisht

Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996-batch Indian Police Service officer, has become the first woman in Himachal Pradesh to be promoted to the rank of additional director general of police. At present, she is on central deputation as the head of the Border Security Force’s intelligence directorate and joint secretary of NATGRID.

Satwant belongs to Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh and is an alumna of St Bede’s College and Auckland House School in Shimla. She has had the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer of the state and is a gold medallist in clinical psychology and German. She achieved meritorious distinction while pursuing diploma in investigation and leadership from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, department of justice, USA.

She was the first woman police officer in the state to head a district as the superintendent of police at Una besides being the first woman officer of the Border Security Force, where she was behind the implementation of artificial intelligence initiatives.

She served at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, from 2004-09 and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi before her return to the state in January 2012.

RELATED STORIES

Her husband, Abhishek Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer, is also on central deputation at present. He along with AK Yadav of the same batch have been promoted to the rank of ADGP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gaurav Bisht

Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP