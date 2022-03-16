Himachal’s first woman IPS officer promoted as ADGP

Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996-batch Indian Police Service officer, has become the first woman in Himachal Pradesh to be promoted to the rank of additional director general of police. At present, she is on central deputation as the head of the Border Security Force’s intelligence directorate and joint secretary of NATGRID.

Satwant belongs to Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh and is an alumna of St Bede’s College and Auckland House School in Shimla. She has had the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer of the state and is a gold medallist in clinical psychology and German. She achieved meritorious distinction while pursuing diploma in investigation and leadership from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, department of justice, USA.

She was the first woman police officer in the state to head a district as the superintendent of police at Una besides being the first woman officer of the Border Security Force, where she was behind the implementation of artificial intelligence initiatives.

She served at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, from 2004-09 and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi before her return to the state in January 2012.

Her husband, Abhishek Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer, is also on central deputation at present. He along with AK Yadav of the same batch have been promoted to the rank of ADGP.

