Himachal’s former minister Mansa Ram passes away at 83

Former minister Mansa Ram passed away after prolonged illness, at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on Saturday evening. He was 83.

Born on May 30, 1940, in Drahal village of Karsog in Mandi district, Mansa Ram was an alumnus of Panjab University and Agra University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He started off his career as a government teacher before he joined politics in January 1967.

He was initially elected to the state legislative assembly in 1967 as an independent but soon joined Congress party. He was re-elected on Congress ticket twice – in 1972 and 1982, and later in 1998 as Himachal Vikas Congress candidate. He later joined the BJP.

He served as a minister of state for industries from March 1972 to June 1975; minister of state for welfare from June 1975 to 1977 and 1982-85; food and civil supplies minister from 1998 to 2003.

He was elected to the state legislative for the fifth time in 2012 and appointed protem speaker. Before being appointed chief parliamentary secretary on October 22, 2013, he also remained chairman of welfare committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}