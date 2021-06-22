Himachal’s positivity rate drops to 1.3%

The weekly positivity rate in Himachal has come down to 1.3% over the past one week, as per the health department data.

A total of 1,38,865 samples were tested in the state from June 14 to June 20 of which only 1,860 were detected positive.

Positivity rate is the samples tested positive per 100 tests.

In the week before the last week, 1, 42,357 tests were conducted out of 3,154 were reported positive.

The positivity rate had hit the grim high of 28.9% in the week from May 10 to May 16.

It was at a low of 0.67% in February and started rising in March when the second wave hit the state.

During the last week, all 12 districts reported less than 500 cases. Kangra, the worst-hit district in the second wave, logged highest 434 cases and was followed by 276 in Mandi and 222 in Chamba.

However, the positivity rate in Chamba was highest 2.5% among all the districts. Kinnaur recorded a positivity rate of 2.4% and Lahaul-Spiti 1.9%.

Lahaul-Spiti recorded lowest 21 cases.

The Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) , however, in the state remain static at 2.7%

A total of 51 deaths occurred due to Covid-19 last week as compared to 94 in the week before.

In terms of absolute number of fatalities Kangra topped the chart with 19 deaths. Eight people died in Hamirpur and seven in Mandi.

Virbhadra Singh recovers

Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, 86, has again recovered from Covid infection—two days ahead of his 87th birthday.

He was shifted to the Covid ward at IGMC after catching the infection for the second time in two months on June 11.

“With the blessings of Goddess Bhimakali and prayers Shri Virbhadra Singh has been shifted to special ward from Covid ward after recovering, With your prayers he will be healthy soon,” Virbhadra’s son and MLA Vikramaditya Singh wrote on his Facebook page. He, however, urged Virbhadra’s followers avoid visiting IGMC as no one is allowed to meet him.

State sees 193 more cases

Himachal recorded 193 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday taking the state’s tally to 2,00,603 while the death toll mounted to 3,432 after six more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 36 were reported in Chamba, 31 in Kangra, 28 in Mandi, 22 in Shimla, 19 in Bilaspur, 18 in Kullu, 14 in Una, eight each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, five in Solan and two each in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Two fatalities were reported in Shimla and one each in Mandi, Hamirpur, Solan and Kangra.

Recoveries have reach 1,94,739 after 490 people recuperated while the active cases have come down to 2,408.