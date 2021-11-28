HIMUDA to develop existing land to generate revenue

The Himachal Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Authority (HIMUDA) has decided to develop 1,731bigha unutilised land to generate revenue and not purchase any new land, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhardwaj was chairing a meeting of HIMUDA officials for improvement of the authority’s working and fiscal conditions. The minister also instructed HIMUDA to complete assigned deposit works in time.

The minister said HIMUDA is an important agency in terms of the state’s development and efforts were on to revamp it. The minister said HIMUDA is contemplating to adopt a land-pooling policy.

“HIMUDA had purchased 1,731 bigha land at various places across the state for ₹156 crore. Now, instead of buying more land, we will development such land to generate revenue,” said Bhardwaj.

He said as per the proposal, land of willing private land owners is being developed and marketed by HIMUDA without actually acquiring the land.

“HIMUDA colonies proposed at different locations will be known by the nearest famous and renowned stations like Shimla, Solan, Dharamsala to enhance their brand value,” the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said HIMUDA has been assigned the deposit works especially in Shimla. “HIMUDA has been directed to complete the deposit works in time and not to divert these funds for other works,” the minister added.

He said HIMUDA was also approaching industries and horticulture department for leasing out chunks of land in different parts of the state. The minister directed HIMUDA to provide one-stop system to the allottees and other stakeholders for which a dedicated phone number or Whatsapp number can be launched.

HIMUDA officials, led by vice-chairman Praveen Sharma, handed over a detailed recommendation to bring change in its functioning of the authority.