{Hindu girl- Muslim boy marriage} Locals want boy’s family to leave Charkhi Dadri village

A 25-year old Muslim boy and his family are facing pressure to leave their home in Mehrana village in Charkhi Dadri over marriage with a Hindu girl of the same village. Locals demand meeting of three-village panchayat to decide action against the boy’s family (HT File)

“A 25-year-old Hindu girl, who was pursuing masters degree from Rohtak changed her religion and married a 25-year-old Muslim youth on July 3 seeking protection from the court after which they were ordered to move into a safe house,” Charkhi Dadri Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Tejpal said.

When the people of the village got to know about the marriage it caused an uproar. Athgama Khap head Dharampal Mehrana said that they called a panchayat and asked the family members of the Muslim youth to break off the marriage.

“The families agreed to the panchayat’s demand and took the couple to the local police station where the young man and woman signed an affidavit to start proceedings to part ways. The Muslim youth and the Hindu girl are now living with their own parents and we are now exploring legal options to end this relationship,” he added.

He said that this incident has broken the social fabric of the rural society where people consider girls from the same and neighbouring villages as sisters and these youngsters have committed this act which is unforgivable.

“Now villagers are asking us to hold a panchayat of three villages and take strict action against the family of the Muslim youth. Peace has been restored in the village but everyone feels cheated. This village has helped the Muslim family in every situation and their boy has done the unthinkable by fleeing with the Hindu girl,” he added.

Vishnu, a resident of Mehrana village said that both the girl and boy are responsible for “breaking social fabric and brotherhood” by solemnising the marriage.

“We have urged Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini several times to bring a legislation ensuring ban on marriages in same villages, neighbouring villages and in the same gotra but the government is still in deep slumber. Such incidents will come to light more in future and these will create a rift in the society,” he added.

Four policemen have been deployed at the youth’s house and the girl’s family has been staying in Charkhi Dadri for the last some years. The villagers had asked the Muslim youth’s family to shut their grocery shop.

A youth from the same village, requesting anonymity said that the girl, who lived with her family in Charkhi Dadri, came in contact with Muslim youth during the wedding of the latter’s sister in December 2023.

“The Muslim youth’s sister was a friend of the Hindu girl and then he befriended her. The girl’s family was aware of their relationship and a few months ago, they asked the Muslim youth to stay away from their daughter but to no avail,” he added.

Charkhi Dadri Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Tejpal said that the boy and the girl signed affidavits declaring that they will stay with their parents and decided to break off the marriage, adding they are monitoring the situation in the village.