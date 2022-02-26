Hindu pilgrims denied permission to visit Pakistan

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has denied permission to a batch of Hindu pilgrims to visit Pakistan to celebrate Maha Shivratri at the ancient Katas Raj temples complex.

The pilgrimage was scheduled from February 27 to March 4. According to Shiv Partap Bajaj, president of the Kendrya Sanatan Dharam Sabha that organises the pilgrimage every year, the ministry has cited the spread of Covid-19 Omicron variant as the reason for denial.

“All arrangements had been made. The list of 150 pilgrims from 12 states and their passports and other documents were sent to the Union government. The Pakistan high commission in New Delhi was supposed to issue the visas, but the Union ministry denied permission at the eleventh hour,” said Bajaj.

Prem Narang, a pilgrim from Ludhiana, said: “We were enthusiastic to have the ‘darshan’ of the ancient shrine. The last-minute denial has hurt our religious sentiments. We condemn this step.”

Under the Pakistan-India protocol on trans-border visits to shrines, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit the neighbouring country to observe religious occasions every year. A maximum of 200 Hindu pilgrims visit Katas Raj temples complex, situated in Chakwal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, twice a year: February/March during Maha Shivratri and again in November/December.