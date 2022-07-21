Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe

The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, could not be performed on Wednesday as his son Siddharth reached Delhi late in the evening from Canada. The last rites will be performed on Thursday.

Senior state police officials will reach Sarangpur village in Hisar’s Adampur where the slain cop’s last rites will be performed.

The DSP’s younger brother, Ashok Manjhu demanded a probe either from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or judicial investigation.

“The probe agency should investigate the functioning of the mining department. Why no mining official reached the spot when my brother and other cops were struggling to stop illegal mining on Tuesday. The mining officials’ phone calls and their location should be probed. We suspect whether any mining official did a recce of my brother when the incident took place,” he added.

He asked why the cops present at the spot did not use their weapons when the truck driver ran the vehicle over the DSP.

“Was the area SHO not aware of the illegal mining? If so, why has he failed to take action against them so far? We are satisfied with the government’s approach so far and the chief minister has assured us that the accused will not be spared. The government should take action against illegal mining mafia, officials and some middlemen, apart from taking a strict step against the truck driver and his associates,” the slain cop’s younger brother added.