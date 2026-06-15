Hisar man dies after returning from police inquiry, kin protest

A 40-year-old man, who was detained by Barwala police for questioning in connection with a domestic dispute case, and let off on the same day, died soon after he returned home, said officials.

The deceased, Bintu Singh a resident of Kharkhara village, was called to police station on Friday along with four others to inquire regarding a case filed by his aunty regarding a domestic dispute. (File)

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His family alleged that he was subjected to mental and physical harassment during an inquiry related to a domestic dispute case, a claim denied the Barwala station house officer (SHO) inspector Karamjit Singh.

The deceased, Bintu Singh a resident of Kharkhara village, was called to police station on Friday along with four others to inquire regarding a case filed by his aunty regarding a domestic dispute. Soon after he reached home, his health deteriorated. He was first taken to a private hospital in Barwala and later referred to Agroha Medical College. He died during treatment on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Angered over his death, his family staged a protest outside Barwala police station on Sunday, placing the body at the station gate and demanding a fair investigation, alleging that the police officers associated with the investigation had mentally harassed him during questioning and they held then responsible for his death. The protest ended after the officials assured the family of a fair investigation. The family, subsequently, took the body back to the village and performed the last rites.

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{{^usCountry}} Denying the claims, Barwala SHO said the family had approached the police station with their complaint on Sunday, after which a meeting was held in the presence of village elders and respected community members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Denying the claims, Barwala SHO said the family had approached the police station with their complaint on Sunday, after which a meeting was held in the presence of village elders and respected community members. {{/usCountry}}

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“The allegations of harassment or misconduct during police questioning are completely baseless and they were only called for questioning over complaint filed by deceased’s aunt,” the SHO said. As per the police the family members of the deceased did not gave body for the postmortem examination and later conducted the funeral following a meeting with the police officers and villagers.