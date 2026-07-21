Hisar man ends life after killing wife: Police

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife with a scarf before hanging himself at his residence in Mayyar village of Hisar district early on Monday morning, the police said.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, FSL findings, and statements of the family members, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Baljit Singh (40), a DJ by profession, and his wife Darshana Devi (38). The couple is survived by two sons, Mohit (16) and Anshu (14), who were sleeping in another room with their grandmother. The police said that the bodies were spotted by the family members on Monday morning, and they informed the police.

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The police said that they did not find any suicide note from the spot, and the police took the bodies into custody and sent them to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

The preliminary investigation found that Baljit allegedly had been in a relationship with another woman, and family members claimed that Baljit and Darshana had an argument on Sunday night. Baljit allegedly strangled his wife; after her death, he allegedly hanged himself in the same room.

Hisar sadar police station incharge Virender Singh said the incident appears to be linked to a domestic dispute, but the investigation is underway. Further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, FSL findings, and statements of the family members.

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