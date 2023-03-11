Hisar MP lashes out at officials for not distributing open gym equipment in villages

Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Saturday lashed out at officials for not distributing open gym equipment in various villages in his parliamentary constituency.

Chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, Singh asked the officials why the gym items were not distributed in the villages. The BJP MP said the gym items were not distributed by the officials from May to September last year by making excuses that they did not get the names of villages, where these items were to be distributed.

“The names of villages were given in September last year but till now the gym items were not distributed. Due to the officers’ lackadaisical approach, I am feeling ashamed in visiting these villages. You (officers) have to buy multi gyms and distribute the same in the villages,” the MP said in the meeting.

However, the officers claimed that the gym items were not distributed due to Adampur bypoll and panchayat polls. The MP showed unhappiness after hearing the officers’ argument, said an official who was present in the meeting.

The MP told the officials that this seems that they won’t distribute the gym items before Hisar mayor polls, which are expected to be held in December this year.

“The officers have failed to buy ₹2 crore multi gyms. It was the easiest thing to do but they have made it a habit of not doing work on time,” Brijendra said in the meeting. Hisar deputy commissioner Uttam Singh also slammed the officials for the delay.