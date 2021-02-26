Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / History-sheeter Shera, two aides held with heroin, guns in Amritsar
History-sheeter Shera, two aides held with heroin, guns in Amritsar

Shera was allegedly involved in heroin and weapon smuggling and facing nine criminal cases across Punjab
Shamsher Singh ‘Shera’ and his two aides in Police custody in Amritsar on Thursday. (ht photo)

AMRITSAR The anti-drug special task force (STF) of the Punjab Police on Thursday arrested history-sheeter Shamsher Singh alias Shera of Khekra Kalan village in Gurdaspur district and two of his aides from near the Majitha road by-pass. Shera was allegedly involved in heroin and weapon smuggling and facing nine criminal cases, including one registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police said.

The police also recovered 360gm heroin, two country-made pistols and 9 rounds from their possession. Police identified the other two accused as Neeraj Kumar of Gopal Nagar and Subeg Singh alias Bunty of Shekhupura in Amritsar. Police said the heroin was delivered to the accused on the instruction of some criminals lodged in Amritsar central jail.

Addressing a press conference, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), STF border range, Vavinder Mahajan said they got a tip-off that Shera and his two aides were coming towards the Majitha road by-pass. “Barricading was laid and the accused, who were in a Hyundai Verna car, were arrested. During questioning, the accused told us that they were in contact with some people in jail. We will bring their contacts in jail on production warrant,” he said.

He said more recoveries are expected after thorough questioning of Shera.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the STF’s Mohali police station.

