Hit by high-profile defections, Congress set to fall back on heavyweights in Punjab

Hit by a slew of high-profile defections in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has decided to change its strategy and field heavyweights, instead of less known fresh faces, to improve its prospects of winning in Punjab. With the state expected to see a multi-cornered contest as no major party has entered an alliance here, the Congress is also hoping to cash in on the division of votes. (HT File)

The party, which had suffered a severe setback with the recent exit of four-time Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, is expected to pitch former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Dharamvira Gandhi against her. Dr Gandhi is known to hold sway among the AAP cadre and communist workers in the constituency, and combined with the traditional Congress votes, he may prove to be formidable opponent against Preneet in her family’s bastion.

As per sources, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had also backed Dr Gandhi’s induction though some local leaders in Patiala are said to be unhappy with the move.

Sources say, the grand old party may field former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar and former deputy CM and sitting MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa from Gurdaspur. A section of Congress workers is backing the candidature of former deputy CM OP Soni from Amritsar.

The names of former cabinet ministers Raj Kumar Verka and Balbir Singh Sidhu, and former Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo are also doing the rounds. Verka and Dullo may get one of the four reserved seats in the state.

However, the most interesting name that is coming up is that of firebrand leader and sitting MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Khaira, a former AAP leader and a vocal critic of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, is likely to fielded from Mann’s home turf Sangrur. Khaira, who has worked with Mann in the AAP, has been accusing the CM of vendetta politics for sending him to jail in a drug case.

A Congress leader said, “After his release from jail, Khaira’s popularity has increased. Though the cases against him are still on, he is taking the AAP head on. The people of Sangrur are known to vote against the government, hence we have included Khaira’s name in the panel besides other heavyweights including former MP and former minister Vijay Inder Singla. The party is also considering the name of former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal for Sangrur.”

A source said that sitting MPs will be considered but if the name of a more deserving candidate comes up, the party will go with the latter.

A Congress leader said, “Apart from those who have applied for a ticket, we have also asked other senior leaders to gear up as we need to boost the morale of workers, who were affected by the recent defections.”

When contacted, party in-charge Devender Yadav said, “The party is working a different strategy. We are anticipating that the division of votes will work in our favour. The party leadership will discuss the candidates this week; till then I can’t disclose anything. However, the party is banking on its senior leaders to hold the fort in Punjab.”