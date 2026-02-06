Hit by speeding SUV, 2 bikers killed in Jagraon

Two men lost their lives after a speeding SUV hit their bike near a private school in Leelan village in Jagraon late Wednesday night. After the mishap, the SUV occupants managed to escape, leaving the vehicle at the spot. The mangled remains of the SUV near Leelan village in Jagraon. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Balraj Singh, 25, and Krishan Singh, 25, residents of Sadarpura village. They were heading towards Jagraon on their motorcycle when a speeding Tata Safari car hit them, killing both on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was severe, badly damaging the motorcycle and the SUV. Soon after the accident, locals gathered at the spot and informed the police.

Village sarpanch Kuldeep Singh said Balraj Singh and Krishan Singh were travelling from Sadarpura to Jagraon when the mishap took place. He added that the incident has left the entire village in shock.

Family members revealed that Krishan Singh had recently returned from Dubai to get married. Although the wedding date had not yet been finalised, preparations were underway at his home. His sudden death has brought immense grief to the family.

On receiving information, SHO Hira Singh of Sidhwan Bet police station reached the spot for an investigation. The area is being scanned for the driver of the SUV. The families of the deceased have demanded strict action against those responsible. The SHO added that further action would be taken after recording statements of the victims’ relatives.