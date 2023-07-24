Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
28-year-old scooterist killed in Mohali hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 24, 2023 05:23 AM IST

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding canter truck ran over a 28-year-old scooterist in Sector 79, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Devanandan Sharma, a native of Jharkhand and presently residing in Jujhar Nagar. He worked as a carpenter in Mohaki.

His brother Tuntun Sharma, also a carpenter, told the police that he, Devnandan and his brother-in-law Deepak Kumar worked together.

Around 9.30 pm on July 21, Devnandan was returning home on a scooter along with Deepak, while he was following them on a motorcycle, Tuntun said.

When they reached in front of the Sector-79 petrol pump, a speeding canter truck hit Devanandan’s scooter from behind.

The collision’s impact caused both Devnandan and Deepak to fall on the road, leading to injuries.

Tuntun rushed the victims to a hospital, where Devanandan was declared dead, while Deepak is undergoing treatment.

After receiving information, Sohana police registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding truck driver and started investigation.

