Hit-and-run accidents claim two lives in Mohali

A pedestrian and a woman riding a motorcycle were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali district on Tuesday evening.

Police said the pedestrian, identified as Vipin Kumar, 20, a resident of Dhakoli, was crossing the road near the Baltana light point in Zirakpur, when a speeding car hit him and fled the spot.

He was rushed to the civil hospital in Dhakoli, where he was declared brought dead.

His father, Kamlesh Kumar, said they hailed from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and had come to Zirakpur a few months back.

In another case, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman who was on her way on a motorcycle with her son and daughter.

The deceased was identified as Bari Devi, a resident of Balongi.

Police said Devi, her son and daughter were going to Barmajra village on a motorcycle. As they reached near the Balongi gaushala, a speeding car hit their motorcycle, injuring all three.

Devi suffered serious head injuries in the accident and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, from the civil hospital in Phase 6. But she could not survive.

Police have registered separate cases under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding car drivers. They are scanning CCTV footage near the accident spots to trace and arrest the drivers.