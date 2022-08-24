Ludhiana | 45-year-old held for torturing stray dog
Ludhiana-based complainant said his friend Ankit Jain on Tuesday informed him about the accused who frequently tortured stray dogs in the area
Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly torturing a stray dog near Kohinoor Market, Sahnewal.
The accused, identified as Chakya Sharma of Shimlapuri, was arrested following a complaint by the president of Help for Animal Organisation, Money Singh of Field Ganj.
Singh, in his complaint, said his friend Ankit Jain on Tuesday informed him about the accused who frequently tortured stray dogs in the area.
“When we reached the market, the accused had captured a dog in a net and was injecting it, following which we nabbed the accused with the help of police and also recovered a dog medicine and a net from his possession,” the complainant said.
Sahnewal police booked the accused under Sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc, of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.
Slew of probes into MVA decisions is govt’s retaliation against cheeky slogans
Mumbai On the penultimate day of an already fractious Monsoon session, the bad blood between the Shinde-BJP alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi resulted in an unseemly scuffle, and the announcement of a raft of corruption inquiries aimed at MVA leaders . Right from the start of the session, the Shinde faction has been heckled and name-called by MVA MLAs. Bharat Gogawala, MLA from the Shinde faction and his fellow MLAs responded with their own slogans, alleging corruption by the MVA.
SPM educational institutions seek permission to cut down dangerous trees
After the tree falling incident at the SP College premises on Monday, the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali's (SPM) various educational institutions including SP College and other schools have taken a step to identify dangerous trees in their premises. On Tuesday, these institutions wrote a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation's garden department requesting permission to cut down dangerous branches or shifting the trees.
Workshop on rabi crops in Ludhiana: V-C calls for better propagation of PAU- recommended varieties
At the concluding day of two-day research and extension specialists' workshop on rabi crops on Wednesday, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the need for a greater collaboration between all extension functionaries of the state and a special focus on better propagation of PAU-recommended varieties to benefit maximum number of farmers. Techniques of management of agroforestry system were discussed by Rishi Indra Singh Gill and Navneet Kaur from the department of forestry and natural resources.
SSPU, Energy Swaraj Foundation sign joint declaration to mitigate climate change impact
The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University is the first university in India to sign a joint declaration with Energy Swaraj Foundation as a part of their social obligation toward society. The event was attended by dignitaries, teaching, non-teaching staff and students on Wednesday. SB Mujumdar, president, SSPU president (chancellor), said, “Humanity is responsible for the climate change and human beings should differentiate between need and greed to solve the climate change impact.”
Ludhiana | ‘Pigs infected with African swine fever need to be culled’
As several African Swine Fever cases are being reported in pigs in Patiala district, veterinary experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Wednesday organised an online panel discussion with over 100 livestock farmers and informed them about measures to be taken up to protect pigs. Tele-advisory helpline numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834 have been shared through which farmers can contact the university on any working day.
