Ludhiana | 45-year-old held for torturing stray dog

Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly torturing a stray dog near Kohinoor Market, Sahnewal.

The accused, identified as Chakya Sharma of Shimlapuri, was arrested following a complaint by the president of Help for Animal Organisation, Money Singh of Field Ganj.

Singh, in his complaint, said his friend Ankit Jain on Tuesday informed him about the accused who frequently tortured stray dogs in the area.

“When we reached the market, the accused had captured a dog in a net and was injecting it, following which we nabbed the accused with the help of police and also recovered a dog medicine and a net from his possession,” the complainant said.

Sahnewal police booked the accused under Sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc, of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.