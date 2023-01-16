Hit-and-run in Chandigarh: 25-year-old woman hit by speeding jeep, suffers head injuries

In a shocking hit-and-run case caught on camera in Chandigarh, a 25-year-old woman feeding stray dogs was hit by a speeding Thar jeep at the Sector 53 furniture market bordering Mohali on Saturday night.

The victim, Tejashwita Kaushal, an architecture graduate, is undergoing treatment for head injuries at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. Her condition is stated to be stable.

The accused are yet to be arrested and the police are yet to register a case against the unidentified jeep driver. They said the family’s statement will be recorded on Monday evening. So far, the police have made a daily diary report of the incident that occurred around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Victim’s statement to be recorded

“We are in the process of registering the FIR as the family and the victim are yet to record statement,” said a senior police officer. “According to doctors, the injuries are minor. Efforts are on to identify the vehicle and its driver.”

The police will be recording the statement by evening and a case will be registered under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station, Chandigarh.

Woman along with mother fed dogs as a routine

The incident was recorded in CCTVs installed at the market. In the footage, Tejashwita can be seen feeding two stray dogs when the jeep coming from Phase 2, Mohali, hit her. Tejashwita along with her mother Manjinder Kaur fed the dogs as a routine.

On hearing her daughter’s cries, Manjinder rushed towards her but by then the Thar driver had sped away. She sought help from passers-by but when no one stopped, she called the police control room and then her husband, Ojaswi Kaushal. Tejashwita was rushed to GMSH-16, where she is undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be stable.

The incident occurred just two weeks after the horrifying Delhi hit-and-drag incident in which a 20-year-old woman died after her leg was stuck under a car and the vehicle dragged her through the roads.

