HIV+ blood transfusion in Bathinda: 3 months on, VB probe report gathers dust

The state vigilance bureau (VB) authorities are yet to make any headway in the HIV+ blood transfusion cases at a government facility in Bathinda even after an investigation report was submitted in December.

Officials of the VB are tight-lipped on the probe details.

Sources said six sacked paramedical and medical professionals then posted at the government-run blood bank at Bhai Shaheed Bhai Mani Civil Hospital were indicted for their negligence behind the repeated cases of wrong blood transfusion.

On Thursday, VB’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Bathinda range, Des Raj said he would get back after gathering details of the probe. Later, he could not be contacted despite repeated calls.

Bureau’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said the matter was pending with the headquarters for further action.

“I submitted the report to the higher authorities after questioning various suspects and examining hospital records. I cannot comment further,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, official sources said the detailed report was received by the headquarters three months ago.

“No final decision has been taken so far in the matter. The top brass may order registration of a case or order another probe,” said the source.

In December 2020, the state health department had tasked VB’s Bathinda range unit to investigate possibilities of a nexus of the sacked hospital staff and others behind a series of cases of wrong blood transfusion.

The move was initiated after five persons, including four thalassaemia patients aged between 7 and 13, being treated at the district hospital were found HIV positive after blood transfusion.

The role of six staffers then posted at the blood bank came under the scanner in the serious breach of strict guidelines of blood transfusion.

As the Bathinda district police conducted a regular criminal investigation in which the main accused, Baldev Singh Romana, a medical laboratory technician was arrested, the VB was asked to probe patterns where several persons were infused infected blood at the same place.

After two departmental inquiries suspected a mischievous role played by several department staff, the top brass of the health department suspected a link among the cases.

Sources said the records of the blood bank were allegedly tampered with and the VB was expected to find if there was an irregularity in the procurement of HIV test kits.