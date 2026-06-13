Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others declared proclaimed offenders in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday executed a court-issued proclamation order against Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief and United Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin, along with three others, for evading arrest and deliberately avoiding legal proceedings in a long-standing militancy-related case. The order was executed by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, following directives from the additional sessions judge TADA/POTA (special judge designated under the NIA Act) in Srinagar.

The order was executed by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, following directives from the additional sessions judge TADA/POTA (special judge designated under the NIA Act) in Srinagar.

The case stems from an FIR registered in 1996 at the CIK police station.

Salahuddin, legally known as Mohammad Yousuf Shah and originally a resident of Soibugh in Budgam, is currently based in Pakistan and wanted in several terror-related cases. The three other accused named in the proclamation are Ghulam Nabi Khan, alias Amir Khan, a designated terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen commander from Anantnag; Sher Mohammad, alias Bahadur, alias Riaz, from Bandipora; and Nasir Yousuf Qadri from Srinagar.

In strict compliance with legal procedures, CIK teams pasted the court orders at conspicuous public places in the suspects’ respective native locations, as well as on the main gates of their residences. The police photographed and videographed the entire process.

The court has directed all four accused to appear before it on July 14 at 10am, warning that failure to comply will result in further legal action.