Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours

The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything.

“It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth. “The plane of Fly Scoot Airlines landed from Singapore at the airport around 6:34 pm. The flight was scheduled to depart for Singapore at 7.40 pm. Around 7 pm, a threat call was received by the terminal manager concerned. Taking a serious note of the situation, the flight was searched thoroughly before it was cleared for departure at 10.30 pm,” he said. There were 283 passengers on the flight.