Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school: 2 held
The hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school incident came to light after the school management approached city police with a screenshot of WhatsApp threatening to blow up the school on September 14
The police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to Spring Dale Senior School on the Fatehgarh Churian road. The incident came to light after the school management approached the city police with a screenshot of WhatsApp threatening to blow up the school on September 14. DCP (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “During the investigation, we found that this message was created by two Class 10 students. The students wanted to cancel their exams by spreading fake terror.” He said they have arrested both students’ fathers on whose name the SIM cards were used.
Other short stories
Punjab to solarise 1 lakh tubewells
PSPCL to fill 2,000 vacant posts of assistant linemen
Taxation dept’s enforcement wing registers 63% increase in recovery
Wheat seeds to farmers: Minister reviews preparations
Punjab starts evaluation of pre-primary class students
Compile data of outsourced employees: Cheema
Labourers start 3-day protest near CM’s house
-
After colleges, drugs making way into schools: Punjab governor
Calling the drug menace a major concern for the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said after colleges, drugs had permeated into schools as well. He said that Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India. “While Pakistan cannot fight directly, it has been adopting several other tactics to weaken our youngsters, including supplying drugs.”
-
3 of family killed in road accident near Phagwara
Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. The trolley driven by Major Singh was coming from the Banga side and going to Ferozepur. SHO Gurdial Singh said when the trolley reached Mahilpur Chowk on the highway, it met with an accident and overturned on the car coming from the Phagwara side.
-
Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike
The wife of Sarabjit Singh, Sukhpreet Kaur – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries Sukhpreet Kaur suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday. The victim's daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.
-
SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday staged protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs). In the protests held at district headquarters, SGPC members and staffers participated wearing black robes and shackles with representatives of several Panthic bodies. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest in Amritsar, where several SGPC members and Panthic personalities were also present.
-
Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government's decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general's (AG's) office. The affidavit was sought after the government's counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics