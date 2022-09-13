Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school: 2 held

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school: 2 held

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:58 AM IST

The hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school incident came to light after the school management approached city police with a screenshot of WhatsApp threatening to blow up the school on September 14

The police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to an Amritsar school. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
The police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to an Amritsar school. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to Spring Dale Senior School on the Fatehgarh Churian road. The incident came to light after the school management approached the city police with a screenshot of WhatsApp threatening to blow up the school on September 14. DCP (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “During the investigation, we found that this message was created by two Class 10 students. The students wanted to cancel their exams by spreading fake terror.” He said they have arrested both students’ fathers on whose name the SIM cards were used.

Other short stories

Punjab to solarise 1 lakh tubewells

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday decided to run one lakh tubewells on solar energy. Minister for new and renewable energy sources Aman Arora said the project will save around 200 crore annually on account of power subsidy. He said PEDA has already invited e-bids for the selection of solar power generators (SPGs) for feeder-level solarisation of 25,000-grid-connected agriculture pumps.

PSPCL to fill 2,000 vacant posts of assistant linemen

Chandigarh The Punjab Government on Monday decided to fill 2,000 posts of assistant linemen in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Power minister Harbhajan Singh said the PSPCL had invited online applications for 1,690 posts of assistant linemen through earlier advertisement but now the advertisement has been revised to increase the number of these posts to 2,000. He said that a helpline number 96461-15646 has been set by the power department.

Taxation dept’s enforcement wing registers 63% increase in recovery

Chandigarh Finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the enforcement wing (state GST) of the state taxation department has registered an increase of 63.7% with the recovery of 101.38 crore in the first five months of the current financial year against 61.92 crore recovered during the same period last year. Cheema said the taxation department has been undertaking various activities to make people aware about the timely payment of the GST.

Wheat seeds to farmers: Minister reviews preparations

Chandigarh Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday reviewed the preparations to provide quality wheat seeds to the farmers during the upcoming season. He said that earlier in order to get the benefit of the subsidy on wheat seed, farmers had to go through a long process as they had to register online after getting verification from the lambardar /sarpanch.

Punjab starts evaluation of pre-primary class students

Chandigarh For all-round development of pre-primary class students at the early stage, the Punjab government has started evaluation of different facets of their personality, said education minister Harjot Singh Bains. He said that the first assessment of the pre-primary (LKG and UKG) students will be held from September 12 to 27 by the SCERT and instructions in this regard have been issued to all officials and teachers of primary schools. He said that it has been made mandatory to inform the parents about the assessment of every child.

Compile data of outsourced employees: Cheema

Chandigarh Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday issued directions to compile data of the total number of outsourced employees and their contractors and outsourcing agencies in all the departments of the Punjab government. In a meeting with the Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha here, the finance minister discussed their issues and demands with the officials concerned on the spot so that appropriate solutions could be worked out at the earliest.

Labourers start 3-day protest near CM’s house

Sangrur : The joint front of rural and farm labourers started a three-day protest near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence here on Monday. They have blocked the Sangrur-Patiala road. Thousands of men and women from across the state participated in the protest. Their major demands include work for every family member under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), 700 as minimum daily wages for all types of work, the third part of common panchayat land on lease, and possession of land allotted to Dalits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Calling the drug menace a major concern for the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said after colleges, drugs had permeated into schools as well. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

    After colleges, drugs making way into schools: Punjab governor

    Calling the drug menace a major concern for the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said after colleges, drugs had permeated into schools as well. He said that Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India. “While Pakistan cannot fight directly, it has been adopting several other tactics to weaken our youngsters, including supplying drugs.”

  • Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    3 of family killed in road accident near Phagwara

    Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. The trolley driven by Major Singh was coming from the Banga side and going to Ferozepur. SHO Gurdial Singh said when the trolley reached Mahilpur Chowk on the highway, it met with an accident and overturned on the car coming from the Phagwara side.

  • Sukhpreet Kaur, the wife of Sarabjit Singh – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries she suffered after falling off a motorcycle. (HT File)

    Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike

    The wife of Sarabjit Singh, Sukhpreet Kaur – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries Sukhpreet Kaur suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday. The victim's daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.

  • SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, along with other members, stages a protest outside the DC office in Amritsar on Monday seeking the release of Sikh prisoners. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

    SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners

    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday staged protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs). In the protests held at district headquarters, SGPC members and staffers participated wearing black robes and shackles with representatives of several Panthic bodies. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest in Amritsar, where several SGPC members and Panthic personalities were also present.

  • It was on August 20 that the state government had advertised 58 vacancies for the recruitment of law officers from the SC category. (HT PHOTO)

    Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals

    The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government's decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general's (AG's) office. The affidavit was sought after the government's counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out