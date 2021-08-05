Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Olympic hockey bronze worth its weight in gold: Punjab CM
chandigarh news

Olympic hockey bronze worth its weight in gold: Punjab CM

With 10 of its players in the India men’s hockey team that defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal after 41 years at the Tokyo Olympics, Punjab erupted in celebration on Thursday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Indian players celebrating their victory over Germany in the men’s field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo on Thursday. India won 5-4. (PTI Photo)

With 10 of its players in the India men’s hockey team that defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal after 41 years at the Tokyo Olympics, Punjab erupted in celebration on Thursday.

This is India’s first Olympic medal in hockey since they won the gold at Moscow in 1980.

Also read: India win bronze medal in Tokyo, first Olympic medal in hockey since 1980

Terming it a proud and historic moment for the nation, Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh congratulated the team and tweeted: “A tremendous achievement to be finishing on the podium after 41 years. The hockey bronze is worth its weight in gold.”

In the 18-member squad, 10 players are from Punjab, namely captain Manpreet Singh, vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi announced an award of 1 crore for each of the 10 players from the state. “On this historic day, I’m delighted to announce the cash award of 1 crore each. We await your return to celebrate the much deserving medal in the Olympics.”

Leaders from Punjab took to social media to shower appreciation on the team.

“Four decades of wait finishes off with a thriller performance. Congratulations to the men in blue on winning the bronze in hockey,” said state Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. “This victory is huge and will go a long way in re-energising the sport in the country,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat chef shows how to create delicious drinks. Which one would you try?

Comedian’s viral video on ‘sushi menu’ is hilarious. Seen it yet?

How to have a pool party in ‘elephant style’? This adorable video shows

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP