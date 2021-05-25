Hoist black flags atop houses on May 26: Sukhbir to partymen

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked party leaders and workers to hoist black flags atop their houses on May 26 to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws.

Sukhbir also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to the farmers immediately to resolve all their grievances, saying there is no scope for egos in a democracy.

‘People have lost faith in govt hospitals’

Inaugurating the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s eighth Covid care centre in the state at Guru Nanak Sangat Hospital, Kalra village, of Adampur town in Jalandhar on Monday, the SGPC chief said people have lost faith in government hospitals due to lack of arrangements for Covid patients.

“The Centre has failed to provide vaccines to Punjab despite high mortality rate. Punjab needs a bold leadership at this juncture. I urge the CM to visit most-affected districts and also direct his ministers to engage with the people directly to resolve their issues like lack of oxygen, medicines and quality medical care.”