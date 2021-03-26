Holi celebrations in public banned in Panchkula

The district administration has prohibited gatherings and celebrations at public places on Holi in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

An order to this effect, issued by district magistrate Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, stated, “Gatherings in public places, grounds, parks, markets, religious places, etc., are not allowed.”

All incident commanders and police personnel deputed with them will ensure enforcement of the order under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate concerned. Violations will invite penal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, besides other applicable laws, the order stated.