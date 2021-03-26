Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Holi celebrations in public banned in Panchkula
chandigarh news

Holi celebrations in public banned in Panchkula

Violations will invite penal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Holi celebrations in public banned in Panchkula

The district administration has prohibited gatherings and celebrations at public places on Holi in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

An order to this effect, issued by district magistrate Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, stated, “Gatherings in public places, grounds, parks, markets, religious places, etc., are not allowed.”

All incident commanders and police personnel deputed with them will ensure enforcement of the order under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate concerned. Violations will invite penal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, besides other applicable laws, the order stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP