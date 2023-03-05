Holi rush: 4 special trains at Ludhiana rly station today

With a spike in the number of passengers, especially migrants travelling to different cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to celebrate Holi, the railways have decided to run four reserved special trains on Monday to cater to the rush.

Rush at the Ludhiana railway station on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

The trains include Amritsar Superfast special express, which will commence its journey from Amritsar on Monday and reach the Ludhiana railway station at 10:32 am, while the PNBE-JAT Superfast Special Express will start its journey from Jammu Tawi railway station and reach Ludhiana at 9:30 pm.

The two other trains between Amritsar-Jaynagar (Bihar) and Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) will make an additional halt, apart from its schedule, at the Ludhiana railway station due to the holiday rush, said the notification by the Northern Division of the Indian Railways.

Railway officials said that around 25,000 people are daily travelling on trains through the railway station.

They said that teams of ticket-checking staff and security personnel are performing duty around the clock to maintain discipline among the passengers and take measures for their safety.

Passengers chuffed

Pramod Kumar, who works at a cycle unit in Sahnewal and travelling to Begusarai in Bihar for festival, said that the special trains will benefit many of his co-workers, who wanted to celebrate Holi with their families, but could not reserve tickets on time.

Another passenger, Hemant, said that he is travelling to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and that due to rush, he has decided to travel to Delhi via any train and get on another train heading towards his hometown from there.