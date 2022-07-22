Holy book desecrated at Ambala gurdwara, FIR lodged

Pages of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Punjabi Gurdwara Sahib in Ambala Cantonment’s Babyal village on Wednesday evening, prompting police to constitute a special investigation team (SIT).

The torn pages were first noticed by a devotee, who alerted the congregation. Later, several community members, including SGPC member from Ambala, Harpal Singh Pali, and police rushed to the spot. No CCTV cameras are installed at the gurdwara.

On the complaint of Sarvjit Singh, a case was registered under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown accused at the Mahesh Nagar police station.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “An SIT has been formed under a DSP, along with members from the crime branch. An investigation is being conducted. We have asked the gurdwara and temple managements to install CCTV cameras.”

