Home guard shot at by suspected robber in Chandigarh’s industrial area

A home guard volunteer with Chandigarh Police, who was manning a ‘naka’, was shot at by a suspected robber in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on Tuesday night.

The injured has been identified as Prakash Singh Negi (40), a native of Uttarakhand. He was rushed to GMSH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, with a bullet injury in the stomach. Till the filing of the report, he was undergoing a surgery.

Police said the incident happened around 8pm when Negi was looking for a man who had robbed a woman of her gold jewellery on November 18. The police had information that the accused was coming towards Industrial Area.

Police said soon a man on foot on spotting the police team turned around and tried to run away. Negi chased him and the accused allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at him.

As soon as the message of the firing was flashed, senior officials, including DGP Praveer Ranjan, rushed to the spot and the entire Sector 29 was sealed and a big search operation launched. It may be mentioned that on November 18, a masked man had robbed a woman working at a store in Elante Mall of her gold jewellery at gunpoint near the mango orchard in Sector 28 when she was walking home after finishing her shift around 9.30pm. After robbing the woman of her valuables, the accused had fled towards Sector 29. A case was registered under Section 397 of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station. Tuesday’s naka was to arrest the accused after police had got some inputs about his presence in the area.

“Teams have been constituted to arrest the accused. One gunshot was fired,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh.