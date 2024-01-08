close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Home minister Amit Shah’s Jammu visit on Tuesday deferred due to bad weather

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Besides inaugurating development projects, Shah was to travel to Dera Ki Gali in Poonch sector and meet the families of the three civilians who died in army custody on December 22, a day after the Surankote ambush that left four soldiers dead

Union home minister Amit Shah’s Jammu visit on Tuesday has been deferred in view of the bad weather, officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah was scheduled to attend the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Jammu on Tuesday and inaugurate projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,379 crore. (HT file photo)
Shah was scheduled to attend the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Jammu and inaugurate projects worth 1,379 crore, including e-buses in Jammu city, and lay the foundation stone of projects worth 2348 crore, a government spokesperson said.

He was to distribute appointment letters to those given jobs on compassionate grounds.

Shah was to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was to travel to Dera Ki Gali in Poonch sector and meet the families of the three civilians who died in army custody on December 22, a day after the Surankote ambush that left four soldiers dead and three personnel injured.

“However, in view of the prevailing inclement weather and forecast, the programme has been deferred,” the spokesperson said.

