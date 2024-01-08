Nadda’s Jammu visit cancelled due to bad weather

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s scheduled visit to Jammu on Sunday was cancelled due to “bad weather”, leaving hundreds of party workers disappointed. BJP national president JP Nadda (HT File)

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina confirmed the last-minute cancellation of Nadda’s tour of Jammu after his flight failed to land at the Jammu airport due to poor visibility.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Nadda was scheduled to reach Jammu on a day-long tour to chair an extended core group meeting of the BJP to discuss and finalise the party’s strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections after paying obeisance at the historic Raghunath temple here.

“Poor visibility at the airport forced cancellation of the BJP president’s Jammu visit. He, however, will be holding the meeting of the senior leaders through virtual mode shortly,” Raina, who was present at the airport, said.

Amit Shah to visit Jammu tomorrow

New Delhi Union home minister will visit Jammu on Tuesday during which he will attend a number of development-related programmes and flag off an e-bus service in the city, officials said.

This will be Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles, killing five soldiers and injuring two others at Poonch on December 21.

A day later bodies of three civilians were found in the Poonch district, not far from the spot of the day before the incident, sparking outrage.