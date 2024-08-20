Hooda blames BJP govt for rising crime against women

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday blamed the BJP government in the state for rising crime against women. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday blamed the BJP government in the state for rising crime against women. (HT File)

The leader of the Opposition said that the state government has “failed” to provide security to women and government statistics showed that Haryana ranked at the top in terms of crime against women.

In a statement on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Congress leader maintained that five cases of rape and 13 cases of kidnapping come to light every day in Haryana. “Every day 46 women face some kind of crime. As per the social progress index report, Haryana has been declared the most unsafe state in the country,” Hooda said.

“Due to the indifference of the BJP government, thousands of women employees, including anganwadi, ASHA, mid-day-meal workers and nursing staff, are forced to take to the streets,” the former CM said.

Hooda said for the Congress and women, the assembly elections this time is not about change of power but protection of honour and dignity of women.

“Crime and miscreants will be wiped out from the state once the Congress forms the government. To combat inflation, our government will provide cooking gas cylinder for ₹500, and 300 units of electricity will be provided free of cost. Backlog in government jobs will be completed and the participation of women in government jobs will be increased,” he said.

The former CM said the law and order situation in the state has collapsed and proliferation of narcotics was a big reason behind the increase in crime. “Mothers and sisters were bearing the brunt of the drug menace, seeing their young children die,” he said.