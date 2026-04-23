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Hooda demands implementation of 2023 Women’s Reservation Act

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda alleged that the BJP government’s ‘anti-women’ reservation policy was exposed before the country

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that the Union government should implement 33% reservation for women in the 543-member Lok Sabha in accordance with the Women Reservation Bill passed in 2023 instead of doing politics over Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was defeated in the lower house recently.

Haryana ex-CM and LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing media in Rohtak on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda alleged that the BJP government’s ‘anti-women’ reservation policy was exposed before the country. “Women’s reservation has been a long-standing commitment of the Congress party. In contrast, the BJP government stalled the initiative for political gain and is now attempting to create confusion among the public. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act) of 2023 has become an integral part of the Constitution. In September 2023, both houses of Parliament unanimously passed the bill, and it subsequently received the President’s assent,” he added.

He alleged that BJP has failed to implement the reservation even after three years, because it lacks vision of implementing it. “In fact, the BJP did not even undertake the administrative task of notifying the reservation bill until 9.55 pm on April 16, 2026. This means that for a full 30 months, this crucial legislation was not even formally notified,” Hooda added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Hooda demands implementation of 2023 Women’s Reservation Act
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Hooda demands implementation of 2023 Women’s Reservation Act
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