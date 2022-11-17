Hooda extends support to protesting MBBS students

: Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has extended his support to the MBBS students protesting against the Haryana government’s bond policy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here and assured them that he would raise the issue in the state assembly.

Terming the government’s decision as wrong, Hooda said poor and middle class families will not be able to provide medical education to their children due to the fee hike and imposition of the bond policy.

Hooda, who met with the protesting medical students, said this was the reason why students seeking admission in Haryana were forced to migrate to other states.

He said that he had established 5 medical colleges in the state during the Congress government.

“My government never took such a decision. Medical education was given to the students for a nominal fee because the Congress government did not consider education as a business, but a responsibility. But the BJP-JJP government is commercialising education,” he said.

Earlier, Hooda also took part in the programme of the Bar Association. Hooda said that he is a member of this bar and will remain so for life.

Hooda termed the state government as anti-farmer, accusing it of running away from the responsibility of giving MSP to farmers.

“With the government stopping procurement, the rate of paddy in the market will further fall, which will directly harm the farmers,” he added.