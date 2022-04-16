Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hooda seeks compensation for crop burnt down during thunderstorm
chandigarh news

Hooda seeks compensation for crop burnt down during thunderstorm

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded ₹25,000 per acre compensation for farmers whose wheat crop was burnt down due to thunderstorm and short circuit of electricity
Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded 25,000 per acre compensation for farmers whose wheat crop was burnt down due to thunderstorm and short circuit of electricity.

In a statement, the leader of Opposition said hundreds of acres of crop were destroyed in Rohtak’s Makdauli, Rithal, Basantpur, Brahmanwas, Dhamad, Khidwali, Nidana, Samargopalpur, Kharavad, Needana, Bahu Akbarpur and Sisar villages. Crop was destroyed in Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and Fatehabad districts.

“Fire broke out in many places as a result of thunderstorm, short circuit, etc. The fire department should also increase its capacity,” he said.

Hooda said the meteorological department has predicted thunderstorms and rain in the coming days. In such a situation, keeping the crop in the open is harmful for farmers and the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP