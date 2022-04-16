Hooda seeks compensation for crop burnt down during thunderstorm

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded ₹25,000 per acre compensation for farmers whose wheat crop was burnt down due to thunderstorm and short circuit of electricity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, the leader of Opposition said hundreds of acres of crop were destroyed in Rohtak’s Makdauli, Rithal, Basantpur, Brahmanwas, Dhamad, Khidwali, Nidana, Samargopalpur, Kharavad, Needana, Bahu Akbarpur and Sisar villages. Crop was destroyed in Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and Fatehabad districts.

“Fire broke out in many places as a result of thunderstorm, short circuit, etc. The fire department should also increase its capacity,” he said.

Hooda said the meteorological department has predicted thunderstorms and rain in the coming days. In such a situation, keeping the crop in the open is harmful for farmers and the government.