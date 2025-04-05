Menu Explore
Hooda slams BJP govt’s move to sack contract employees

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2025 07:28 AM IST

In a statement, the former CM said that BJP government has committed a fraud with contract employee hired by HKRN as it took votes from them by telling lies.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday criticised the Haryana government’s move to sack contractual employees hired by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday criticised the Haryana government's move to sack contractual employees hired by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday criticised the Haryana government’s move to sack contractual employees hired by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. (HT File)

In a statement, the former CM said that BJP government has committed a fraud with contract employee hired by HKRN as it took votes from them by telling lies. “Before the elections, BJP had announced to make 1.25 lakh temporary employees permanent. But as soon as it won the elections, it started the process of removing skilled workers contrary to its promise. Everyday hundreds of employees are being removed from service,” he said.

