Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rise in fuel prices
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the BJP-JJP government on “ever-increasing” fuel prices, expensive electricity, hike in fertiliser rates and rising corruption.
Speaking to reporters, Hooda said there are three major disputes between Punjab and Haryana -- the issue of capital, Hindi speaking areas of Punjab and the SYL water. “Our priority is that Haryana should first get SYL water as per the Supreme Court’s decision, rest of the issues come after that. We supported the government and in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on issues related to the state. We have demanded that the chief minister should take time to meet the Prime Minister so that the rights of Haryana can be strongly advocated before the central government,” he said.
The leader of the opposition said that the rate of petrol and diesel was being increased by 35-80 paise per litre. “Petrol and diesel in Haryana were the cheapest as compared to the neighbouring states during the Congress rule. But now, it’s the other way around,” he said.
Hooda said the government has increased the rate of DAP fertiliser from ₹1,200 to ₹1,350 as well as the price of electricity, which will affect the household budgets of the middle class.
“This government is reducing the production in state-owned power plants and buying expensive electricity from outside. We will provide free electricity to poor families and at affordable rates to the middle class when voted to power in the state,” he added.
Hooda said corruption has become uncontrollable and countless scams pertaining to mining, liquor, registry and recruitment have come to the light.
-
Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh not acceptable: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government's claim over Chandigarh is unacceptable. The chief minister said that the Punjab government should obey the Supreme Court's verdict on the SYL issue by providing Haryana's share in its waters. Action has even been taken against IPS and HCS-level officers. Six more vigilance bureaus will be set up in the state to ensure quick and timely action against corrupts,” he added.
-
Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested
A man allegedly strangulated his 13-year-old daughter to death over her relationship with a co-villager in Sonepat, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the father, said Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg. She said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter's affair with a man of the same village. “We are probing the case from every angle and it is early to say more about this,” Garg added.
-
NDMC reverses its fasting break order
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency's vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
-
Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades
One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. This is sociologist Ashis Nandy's home. The couple's drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. The couple returns to the drawing room.
-
Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states
Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data. Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million. Secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, Saurabh Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics