Hooda slams Haryana government over water tariff hike

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led government for effecting a 25% hike in water tariff. Hooda in a statement said people of the state were already facing the brunt of skyrocketing inflation and this hike will hit them further.

Referring to the floods, the Leader of the Opposition said that the public should have got some relief from the government in these times. “On the contrary, the government is adding to people’s troubles,” he said.

He said most of the districts of the state were submerged in flood waters. “People were facing shortage of food items, electricity, water and fodder for cattle due to waterlogging. Lakhs of acres of crops have been ruined,” Hooda said.

He alleged that the public had to pay a huge price for the negligence and neglect of the government. “The government should mobilise maximum resources for draining out flood water. Villages should be provided with generators and diesel. Along with this, farmers should be given compensation at the rate of ₹40,000 per acre. The process of giving compensation to all should start soon after properly assessing the loss caused to homes, shopkeepers and businessmen,” he said.

