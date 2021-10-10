Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Hooda to launch Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme from Karnal

Hooda’s initiative is being seen as an attempt to garner support for the Congress amid ongoing protests by farmers; after Karnal, similar programmes will be organised in other districts
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will launch the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme from Karnal and then hold similar programmes in other districts of the state. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:21 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to launch his Vipaksh Apke Samaksh programme from Karnal on Sunday.

As per the available information, Hooda, who is also leader of Opposition in the state assembly, along with sitting and former Congress MLAs, will hold an open session in which Congress leaders will interact with people and hear their grievances.

The Congress leaders will also tell people about the “wrong policies of the BJP-JJP coalition government” in state.

Hooda’s initiative is being seen as an attempt to garner support for the Congress amid ongoing protests by farmers as the leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP parties were facing protests from the farmers and were unable to hold their political events.

People close to Hooda said the initiative will help leaders of the principal Opposition party to understand the problems being faced by them due to the “wrong policies of the BJP-led central and state governments” and increasing prices of fuel and LPG.

After Karnal, similar programmes will be organised in other districts.

Choosing Karnal, the constituency of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, for launch of the Vipaksh Aapke Smaksh programme, Hooda wants to send a message that even the people of the CM’s constituency are suffering under the BJP rule.

They have to come to the Opposition parties to raise their issues, said a political observer and retired professor of political science, Dr Ramji Lal.

Since Karnal witnessed protests by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders last month following lathi-charge on farmers, Hooda might try to encash on the farmers’ unrest, he added.

