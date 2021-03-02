Hope for safe future drives people to vaccination centres in Chandigarh

Commoners, couples, those with travel plans and VIPs were seen waiting for their turns as the vaccination drive for elderly kicked off in the city on Monday.

As many as 556 were inoculated on the first day, including 493 senior citizens. Among them was former Punjab director general of police (DGP) PC Dogra, who walked in at the GMSH-16 vaccination centre with his wife early in the morning to take the jab.

“What apprehensions can one have when the vaccine is approved by the government? It is our responsibility to take the shot as early as possible. Personally, it is a step towards a safer future. After we get the second dose too, we will be completely safe against the deadly virus,” said the 81-year-old.

His wife, Vineeta Dogra, 74, said, “We wish normalcy returns in our country and we can move freely without any fear of infection. The vaccine is completely safe.”

The first couple to report at the vaccination centre here was Dr PS Handa and Rajesh Handa.

“I took the vaccine during the first phase when the retired doctors were invited. My wife wanted it too, but she was ineligible. So, when we got to know that the on-site registration is allowed from today, we rushed in and are waiting for the jab,” said 84-year-old Dr Handa.

72-year-old Harbhajan Singh and 77-year-old Suresh Kumar from Sector 38 (West), both retired government employees, waited patiently during the initial hiccups on the registration platform. However, this did not deter them from getting inoculated. “It’s worth waiting for the vaccine,” they said.

People keen to travel were also seen reporting at the vaccination sites.

“Since the mortality rate in our group is very high and chances of catching infection during the travel increases, I want to get the jab as early as possible as I have to travel. Moreover, it also gives hope for a safe future,” said Raghbir Singh, 82, while waiting for his turn at Government Medical College Hospital.