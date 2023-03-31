Hope to be a role model for female staff, students: Panjab University V-C Renu Vig

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Renu Vig, after becoming the first female V-C of the varsity, said she felt like she could be an inspiration to other women on the campus.

Speaking at her first interaction after assuming the charge on Thursday, Vig said, “I feel like I am a role model for the female students and faculty of the university and if I can do it, I feel I can inspire other women to do it as well.”

Having remained director of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) from 2009 to 2017, Vig said the girls studying there felt inspired by her.

Vig admitted that the authorities will have to work within the “politically charged” environment of PU. There have been many student protests on the campus recently and there are ongoing protests for reducing courses’ fees, Vig said.

“During my time in UIET, we would ensure that no group felt left out and we would try to take up their demands,” she said, adding that the authorities will go for an inclusive approach for the betterment of the university.

The V-C also talked about the mental health of students. She said as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, a mentor had been assigned to all students to guide them. The authorities will also deliberate on rehiring counsellors on the campus after the appointment of dean student welfare (DSW).

Vig said a committee, comprising former V-Cs of the varsity, was probing the corruption allegations against former V-C Raj Kumar, who resigned on January 10.

Talking about the recent slump in rankings, she said it was seen that PU was lacking under the perception criteria and authorities had been working on improving this for the past few months. She added that it was harder to maintain discipline in PU when compared to private universities and all stakeholders must understand their responsibilities.

She said overall development of students was needed and the university needed to offer skill-oriented courses, adding that while it was important to teach students about new technologies, they must also focus on human values and develop a balanced personality.

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed Vig as the 14th V-C of PU on Wednesday, exercising the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Panjab University Act, 1947. The appointment was made for a term of three years.