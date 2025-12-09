Horrific Ludhiana car crash snuffs out five young lives

Five young lives were lost when a speeding car rammed into a road divider and flipped multiple times near the South City–Ladhowal Bypass here, police said on Monday. The mangled remains of the car near Ladhowal which claimed lives of five people on intervening night of Sunday. (HT)

The impact was so severe that all the occupants died on the spot. “Two bodies were dismembered. All victims are in the age group of 19-23,” said ASI Bikramjit Singh of the Ladhowal police station, adding that the mishap took place past (Sunday) midnight.

The victims were identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simmu, Satpal Singh alias Sukha and Veeru, all from Jagraon, Jashanpreet Kaur and Arshpreet Kaur, both residents of Moga. The two women were undergoing training at a beauty academy in Ludhiana. Simranjit was preparing for IELTS with hopes of joining his elder brother in the UK. Satpal worked with a DJ, while Viru was employed at a tailor shop.

Police said the vehicle was moving at an extremely high speed. “Simranjit was driving the car. It appears he lost control after hitting the road divider. The vehicle then crashed into the iron railing of the flyover before overturning,” said the ASI. Though the exterior of the car did not show extensive damage, the crash proved fatal, likely because the airbags did not deploy—or the vehicle may not have been equipped with airbags at all, said police.

A passer-by, who witnessed the mangled car, dialled the helpline, prompting the toll plaza’s emergency vehicle to rush to the scene and alert the police.

Simranjit’s brother Gagandeep Singh that the former left home around 8.30 pm on Sunday in the Hyundai Verna which the family had bought barely two and a half months ago. Simranjit told the family he was heading to Ludhiana with friends for shopping. Hours later, the family received the devastating news.

Hours before the crash, Simranjit had spoken to his father. “Around 9 pm, Simranjit’s father called him up, inquiring about his whereabouts. Simranjit said that some shops were closed being a Sunday, and he was planning to stay at a friend’s place for the night,” the ASI added.