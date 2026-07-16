Horticulture recruitment rules, Patwari post, RFP model approved in Mohali MC House meet

The municipal corporation (MC) Mohali House unanimously approved all agenda items, including the creation of a Patwari post, revised recruitment rules for horticulture staff, constitution of School Management Committees (SMCs) and adoption of a model Request for Proposal (RFP) for implementing solid waste management projects under the state’s ‘Clean Punjab, Proud Punjab’ mission.

Mohali mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana with MC commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha during the House meet. (HT Photo)

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The House approved the creation of one Patwari post after being informed that the MC’s jurisdiction has expanded from five villages to 31 villages, significantly increasing the volume of land records and municipal properties requiring maintenance. The Patwari will be responsible for maintaining land records, verifying ownership, coordinating mutations and demarcations, identifying Nazool land and assisting in protecting municipal properties from encroachments.

Councillors also approved revised recruitment rules for supervisor (horticulture). Under the new norms, 80% of the posts will be filled through direct recruitment from candidates holding a one-year diploma in horticulture after Class 10 and 12, while the remaining 20% will be filled through promotion of eligible head malis with 10 years’ experience.

The House further approved the formation of School Management Committees in municipal schools in line with the Right to Education Act to encourage community participation in school administration.

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{{^usCountry}} Members also adopted the Model RFP for engaging a project implementation unit (PIU) to strengthen solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and the state’s Clean Punjab, Proud Punjab campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Members also adopted the Model RFP for engaging a project implementation unit (PIU) to strengthen solid waste management under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and the state’s Clean Punjab, Proud Punjab campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Ward councillors highlight civic issues

Ward 6 councillor Sunny Singh Ahluwalia raised the issue of persistent garbage heaps outside the RMC Point in Phase 3 A during the MC House meeting, seeking a permanent solution. He demanded installation of CCTV cameras, which was promised in the last meeting by mayor Samana, to curb illegal dumping, regular lifting of waste, accountability of sanitation staff and periodic inspections. Ahluwalia said the issue poses health risks and causes inconvenience to residents, including schoolchildren and senior citizens.

Ward 10 councillor Paramjit Singh Kahlon urged the MC to substantially enhance the budget for sewerage infrastructure, stating that most areas under the MC’s jurisdiction continue to face chronic sewer overflow and drainage problems. He also highlighted frequent disruptions in water supply during power outages and called for all municipal water boosting stations to be connected to dedicated electricity feeder lines (hotlines) to ensure uninterrupted pumping operations and continuous water supply to residents, even during power cuts.

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Besides clearing the agenda, councillors used the meeting to highlight several civic issues from their respective wards. They demanded early repair of damaged roads, better sanitation and regular desilting of sewer lines ahead of the monsoon. Members also sought improved maintenance of parks and green belts, faster replacement of faulty streetlights, stricter action against encroachments and stray cattle, and better water supply in newly developed areas.

Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana urged councillors to work collectively for the city’s development, while municipal commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha assured the House that the issues raised would be examined and resolved on priority. He said the administration would ensure timely implementation of approved projects and continue to improve civic services across Mohali.