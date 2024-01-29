Hoshiarpur accident: Victims recorded video 15 minutes before mishap, were speeding, say cops

Five youths, who were charred to death after their car burst into flames following a collision on Friday night, were overspeeding and had shot a live video just 15 minutes before the mishap, said the police. The incident happened on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road near Unchi Bassi on Friday night. (File)

In the video, the car occupants could be heard playing loud music. The victims, all hailing from Jalandhar, also shared the video on their social media platforms. The incident happened on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road near Unchi Bassi on Friday night when the victims were returning home from Pathankot.

As per eyewitnesses, the CNG car — Maruti Ciaz — was being driven at 130-140 kmph and hit an unidentified vehicle before ramming into the truck. Due to the collision, the car’s CNG cylinder burst into flames. While four of its occupants died on the spot, the fifth succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, heart wrenching scenes were witnessed at Jalandhar’s Model House crematorium after the bodies of four victims identified as Abhi, Ankit Kumar, Inderjit Bhagat and Raju were cremated around 12.30 pm. Their bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem on Sunday.