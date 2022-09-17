Hoshiarpur court summons Punjab Police officer, retired tehsildar in criminal case

Nearly three years after a brawl in a hotel, a Hoshiarpur court has issued summons to a Punjab Police officer and a retired revenue officer and ordered them to face trial for criminal offences in a case filed by the foster son of one of the hotel owners.

Complainant Nawab Hussain alleged that in January 2019, police officer Naresh Dogra, at present DCP, Jalandhar, retired tehsildar Manjit Singh and their accomplices assaulted his foster father, Vishav Nath Bunty, his companion Ajay Rana and others in a bid to take illegal possession of the hotel. He complained that despite a bullet injury to Rana, the police not only registered a case under milder sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused but also implicated them (Bunty and his men) in a false case.

Going by the evidence produced by the complainant, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rupinder Singh issued summons to Dogra, Manjit Singh and others and asked them to face trial under Sections 307 ( attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 15.

When contacted, Dogra said the charges against him were false and he would file his reply in the court.

Manjit Singh was unavailable for comment.