Hoshiarpur woman who jumped off Delhi metro station dies, kin in shock
Hoshiarpur : The family of a woman hailing from Hoshiarpur’s Kamalpur locality, who jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham metro station in New Delhi on Thursday morning and died of injuries at a hospital in the night, is in shock.
As soon as she was spotted standing at the edge of platform No. 2 around 7.30 am, CISF personnel had rushed to the spot to try to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap and a team was also dispatched to catch her safely. The woman, aged around 20-22 years, managed to jump off but was caught with the help of a blanket by the CISF personnel and other people present on the ground.
A CISF spokesperson had then said that she had sustained severe injuries in the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital. “She attempted suicide but was caught by CISF personnel and others. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. The woman died during the course of treatment,” a senior Delhi Police official later said.
The family said the girl could not hear or speak like her parents. Her grandmother said she had no idea why the girl took the extreme step.
“My younger granddaughter, who accompanied her parents to Delhi after the incident, called me in the morning to inform that she succumbed to her injuries. I don’t know what happened to her. She was working in Delhi for more than two years,” said her grandmother.
A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visits Ayodhya, says Ram temple construction is a moment of spiritual renaissance
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and the historic Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday. Sharing his views on his official Facebook page later, Venkaiah Naidu called his Ayodhya visit the fulfilment of a long cherished dream. He termed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a moment of spiritual renaissance. Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration welcomed the vice-president.
-
Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar shines in Delhi Horse Show
Chandigarh's Jaiveer Makkar cornered glory in the recently conducted Delhi Horse Show 2022 at The Army Polo and Race Course, New Delhi, by winning an individual gold and a team silver in show jumping event for U-14 age category. He had brilliant clear rounds on his two horses Sam and Niquita and clocked a perfect 35.12 seconds in the jump off on Niquita.
-
Patna Sahib ex-jathedar roughed up in Sultanpur Lodhi village, rescued
Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by the locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi after he announced the name of Baba Gurcharan Singh's successor in the final prayer here on Friday. Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera being run by Baba Gurcharan Singh.
-
12 injured in bus-truck collision in Phagwara
Phagwara: Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said. The injured included drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said. All the injured were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital, he added.
-
Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh women in T20 meet
Amanjot Kaur will lead the Chandigarh team in the upcoming senior women's T20 tournament starting from April 18. Chandigarh has been placed in the Elite C group wherein they will be competing against the likes of Mithali Raj-led Railways, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They will play the third match against Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and fourth against Railways on April 22. Chandigarh's last match is against Himachal Pradesh on April 24.
