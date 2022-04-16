Hoshiarpur woman who jumped off Delhi metro station dies, kin in shock

Hoshiarpur : The family of a woman hailing from Hoshiarpur’s Kamalpur locality, who jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham metro station in New Delhi on Thursday morning and died of injuries at a hospital in the night, is in shock.

As soon as she was spotted standing at the edge of platform No. 2 around 7.30 am, CISF personnel had rushed to the spot to try to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap and a team was also dispatched to catch her safely. The woman, aged around 20-22 years, managed to jump off but was caught with the help of a blanket by the CISF personnel and other people present on the ground.

A CISF spokesperson had then said that she had sustained severe injuries in the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital. “She attempted suicide but was caught by CISF personnel and others. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. The woman died during the course of treatment,” a senior Delhi Police official later said.

The family said the girl could not hear or speak like her parents. Her grandmother said she had no idea why the girl took the extreme step.

“My younger granddaughter, who accompanied her parents to Delhi after the incident, called me in the morning to inform that she succumbed to her injuries. I don’t know what happened to her. She was working in Delhi for more than two years,” said her grandmother.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

(With PTI inputs)