Hosiery trader shot at in Ludhiana’s Gandhi Nagar market, critical

A hosiery trader was critically injured when he was shot at by five assailants after being assaulted with sharp-edged weapons at a garment store in by Gandhi Nagar market due to an old rivalry on Tuesday.

The assailants fled the spot after committing the crime. Panic gripped the area after the incident.

The victim, identified as Manish Kumar alias Manu, 24, of Basant Nagar has been rushed to hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. He suffered bullet injury in his stomach and injuries were inflicted on his head by sharp-edged weapons.

Raju Sharma, an eyewitness, and friend of the victim, said that Manish has come to his shop to see him. Minutes after, at least five men barged into the shop and assaulted Manish with sharp-edged weapons. When he intervened, the accused assaulted him too and warned him to stay away.

Raju, who is son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Sunita Sharma, said that the accused hit Manish on his head with a sharp-edged weapon. One of the accused brandished a gun and fired three bullets targeting Manish. Two of the bullets missed the target, while one bullet hit Manish in his stomach. After the incident, the miscreants escaped from the spot.

He rushed Manish to a private hospital and informed the police. According to Manish, four out of five assailants had covered their faces with masks.

Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, SHO at Division number 4 police station, said that they found that the assailants were following Manish. The police have identified some of the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest. The things will be cleared after the arrest of the accused. Police said they will file an FIR after recording statement of victim.

